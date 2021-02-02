City of Regina looking for feedback on transit, paratransit

The City of Regina is asking people to share feedback about transit and paratransit.

The city wants to know riders' past experiences and what people would like from the services in the future. People who don't use transit are also encouraged to participate about what would help them use it.

The survey can be found at Regina.ca/transitplan and will remain open until Feb. 23.

"It is important to gain insight, understand expectations and find opportunities as this plan is developed to ensure transit operations are effective, efficient and sustainable for our future," Mayor Sandra Masters said in a statement.

The survey responses and research will be used to create a Regina transit master plan, the city said. The plan will guide decisions over the next 25 years.

The city said a second survey will be done in the fall of 2021 to gain feedback on the proposed ideas. After the second survey, the plan will be completed and presented to city council for consideration by the end of 2021.

Regina transit and paratransit had a budget of $39 million in 2019. The city said the two services provide over 7.5 million rides annually.