TransCanada running emergency preparedness drills in Regina

TransCanada workers are practising for potential pipeline problems in Regina.

More than 85 employees are running through emergency response training exercises on Oct. 3 and 4.

The goal of the exercises is to be ready if something goes wrong with a pipeline or one of the company's facilities. TransCanada operates natural gas and crude oil pipelines.

Local first responders will also take part.

The drills will take place in the Harbour Landing, River Heights and Rosemont-Mount Royal neighbourhoods.

Some park pathways may be blocked by equipment or workers but no roads are expected to be closed during the drills.