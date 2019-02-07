Trans Health Coalition develops guide to medically transitioning in Sask.

Jack Saddleback moved to Saskatchewan in 2010 and began looking for information on hormones and surgeries that would help him feel more at ease in his own body.

Saddleback is a transgender man. At university, he said he often felt like an "other," or like he didn't measure up to the typical cisgender man. With support, Saddleback said he was able to keep pushing, despite the toll it took on his mental health.

Eventually, his mother, who was living in B.C., told Saddleback about a doctor who was known to be "trans-friendly."

"There was no real resource for me to access other than going to each doctor and simply ask questions," Saddleback said.

"I'm so thankful to have such a trusting doctor and open doctor who is willing to learn about these different procedures, these different avenues, and then to be very active even within her own advocacy to ensure that I could get the proper care."

Saddleback said many trans people have a difficult time getting access to medical information.

That's a problem he's hoping to solve.

Saddleback now works at OUT Saskatoon and is a member of the Saskatchewan Transgender Health Coalition.

The Coalition, made up of trans community members, medical professionals and other service providers, has created a Medical Transition Guide with the hope of helping transgender people through their own journeys.

He said the guide includes information on steps for starting hormones, the risks and effects of hormones, a list of surgeries available in and out of province, surgery wait times and funding avenues.

He said it also lists doctors and medical professionals that are trans-friendly.

A screen capture of the Saskatchewan Medical Transition Guide now available online and in person at OUT Saskatoon and UR Pride. (Saskatchewan Trans Health Coalition)

"This guide is literally a life saving device," Saddleback said. "Too often we find that many members within the trans community who are wanting to access medical services are unable to find the information that they so desperately need to help alleviate feelings of either dysphoria or anxiety or depression around accessing services.

"So by having the information within their hands they now know that these are available to them."

Ministry of Health directs patients to website

Saddleback said medical professionals and service providers often contact him saying they don't know how to let trans people know they can help.

He said there are issues around government communication on both available procedures and clarity on funding.

Saddleback said he heard about a particular top surgeon through word of mouth, and was able to get a referral from his doctor.

"Since having that procedure and having my doctor and this surgeon work so closely together to be able to give adequate care, I've just been ecstatic," said Saddleback. "But this isn't the story that is there for every person who is trans and wanting to access medical procedures."



"If I had this (guide) in 2010 I would have been light years ahead in regards to being able to access surgeries that could put me more at ease within myself."

In a statement emailed to CBC, the ministry of health said it "recognizes and appreciates the Sask Trans Health Coalition in offering support and assistance to the trans community."

The ministry of health said it requires a recognized authority to recommend gender reassignment surgery before it can consider coverage for services outside of the province.

There are currently six doctors who are allowed to give people in Saskatchewan referrals.

"It is important for each person's care team to provide information and options regarding appropriate care, including referrals to an appropriate specialist based upon the unique circumstances of each individual," the ministry said in a statement.

The provincial government said it lists information on gender reassignment surgery procedures and coverage on its website, along with details on other publicly-funded services.