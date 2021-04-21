Sask. RCMP warn drivers about semi fire on Trans-Canada Highway

Drivers in southwestern Saskatchewan were asked to be cautious on Highway 1 after a semi-trailer caught fire Wednesday morning.

RCMP said the truck caught fire in the westbound right lane of the highway, 10 kilometres east of Maple Creek.

No one was hurt in the fire and emergency crews were on the scene, police said.

Drivers were still able to get past the truck using the left passing lane.

Motorists were asked to use caution and slow down to 60 km/h while passing emergency workers.

RCMP believed the truck would be blocking the lane for a significant period of time before it could be towed away.

