Big section of Trans-Canada Highway closed due to spring snowstorm

A 130-kilometre section of the Trans-Canada Highway between Balgonie and Broadview was closed to all traffic Tuesday as Saskatchewan continued to dig out from a major spring snowstorm.

The RCMP said there were multiple collisions east of Regina on the Trans-Canada, also known as Highway 1.

East and west of the city, several semi-trailers jackknifed, blocking traffic. At one point, there was a long line of vehicles with waits of up to four hours.

No injuries were reported, but the RCMP said conditions were dangerous.

In the afternoon, they were advising anybody venturing out of their community to check with the Highway Hotline.

