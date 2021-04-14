Trans-Canada Highway east of Regina reopens after collisions, jackknifed semis due to snowstorm

A section of the Trans-Canada Highway east of Regina — between Balgonie and Broadview — has reopened, according to the government's Highway Hotline.

The section was shut down on Monday night after RCMP reported at least a dozen collisions due to strong winds and snow.

It remained closed on Tuesday and early Wednesday morning due to ongoing collisions and jackknifed semi-trailers.

However, the road has since been reopened and no injuries have been reported.

Winter driving conditions and travel advisories are still in place for many highways in southeast Saskatchewan, so drivers are being reminded to check the Highway Hotline before travelling.