43-year-old Sask. woman died from Sunday collision with CP train: RCMP

The woman driving the vehicle that was hit by a train near Elstow, Sask., Sunday died as a result of the collision, RCMP say.

Saskatoon RCMP received a call shortly before 7:45 a.m. Sunday about a crash about 1.6 kilometres west of Elstow, a hamlet about 45 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.

So far, investigators determined that an eastbound SUV collided with a CP Rail train, RCMP said Monday.

Paramedics declared the driver, a 43-year-old woman from Warman, Sask., dead at the scene, police said.

The train's crew reported no injuries to police.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service attended the location of the collision Sunday, in addition to railway police and local first responders, and ordered an autopsy, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.