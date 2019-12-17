Skip to Main Content
Train, vehicle in collision in Moosomin, Sask.
Saskatchewan

RCMP say they are dealing with an accident in Moosomin, Sask., involving a train and a motor vehicle.

No word on injuries from police

CBC News ·

A CP train and a vehicle "made contact"  at the Main Street crossing at around 3 p.m. CST, Canadian Pacific police said.

There's no word on any injuries.

Police said traffic was disrupted but provided no other details.

CP police and the RCMP are investigating.

 

