Train, vehicle in collision in Moosomin, Sask.
RCMP say they are dealing with an accident in Moosomin, Sask., involving a train and a motor vehicle.
No word on injuries from police
A CP train and a vehicle "made contact" at the Main Street crossing at around 3 p.m. CST, Canadian Pacific police said.
There's no word on any injuries.
Police said traffic was disrupted but provided no other details.
CP police and the RCMP are investigating.