3 injured following train on train collision near Pathlow

According to the St. Brieux Fire Department three people were transported to hospital with injuries following a train collision.

The incident happened on Oct. 12 according to a Facebook post made by the volunteer fire department. The collision occurred south of Pathlow with members of Melfort Fire and Melfort Ambulance responding to the scene. Pathlow is 101 kilometres southeast of Prince Albert.

On Monday afternoon there was no active investigation into the occurrence posted on the Transportation Safety Board of Canada website.