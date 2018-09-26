Transportation Safety Board investigating after train derails west of Saskatoon

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating after a train derailed near the village of Landis, Sask., on Wednesday morning.

No dangerous goods were on board and there were no injuries, Canadian National Railway said in a statement.

Forty hopper cars carrying grain, as well as two locomotives positioned in the middle of the train, were involved.

Cleanup and an investigation into the cause of the derailment are underway.

The rail line remained closed early Wednesday afternoon.

Landis is 121 kilometres west of Saskatoon.