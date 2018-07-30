Skip to Main Content
Train derailment leaks asphalt near Rockhaven, Sask.

Four rail cars came off the tracks south of Rockhaven, Sask. on Saturday.

4 cars came off track, says RCMP

When the RCMP arrived, four railcars were off the track and leaking asphalt. (CBC)

Four rail cars came off the tracks and leaked asphalt in a train derailment south of Rockhaven, Sask. on Saturday.

RCMP officers from Unity were dispatched and an excavator was used to create a ridge to prevent further contamination.

No roads were blocked by the derailment.

According to an RCMP media release, no waterways were affected by the spillage.

Rockhaven is 160 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon. 

