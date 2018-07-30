Train derailment leaks asphalt near Rockhaven, Sask.

Four rail cars came off the tracks and leaked asphalt in a train derailment south of Rockhaven, Sask. on Saturday.

RCMP officers from Unity were dispatched and an excavator was used to create a ridge to prevent further contamination.

No roads were blocked by the derailment.

According to an RCMP media release, no waterways were affected by the spillage.

Rockhaven is 160 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.