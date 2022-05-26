Train derailment, potential fuel leak near Edgeley, Sask., say RCMP

RCMP from three southern Saskatchewan detachments are at the scene of a train derailment near the hamlet of Edgeley, about 50 kilometres northeast of Regina.



Fort Qu'Appelle RCMP sent a news release at 1:30 p.m. Thursday saying initial reports indicate fuel may have leaked from the derailed train cars.

Details about the number of derailed train cars, and how the derailment happened, are not yet known.

Indian Head and White Butte RCMP officers have also gone to the site, which is roughly three kilometres west of Edgeley on the 2154 grid — about one kilometre north of Highway 10.

The Canadian National Police Service, a private police force protecting the rail company's personnel and property, is also on scene.



Police have set up a perimeter and warn drivers to avoid the area.



RCMP said more updates will be provided as they become available.