Train derailed along Sask. Highway 39 Wednesday morning
Saskatchewan Highway Hotline says the highway is down to one lane and police are on site.

This file photo shows a CP train. The Saskatchewan Highways Hotline says a train derailed on July 8 near Highway 39. (Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press)

A train derailed near Highway 39 in Saskatchewan Wednesday morning, according to the Saskatchewan Highway Hotline. 

The hotline says the derailment is affecting traffic along the highway from about 17 kilometres west of Midale, Sask., to about 25 kilometers east of Weyburn, Sask. 

One land is closed and there are speed reductions in place, as police are on the scene.

