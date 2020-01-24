Four injured after collision between SUV and train near Balcarres, Sask.

Four people were injured Thursday afternoon when an SUV and a train collided east of Balcarres, Sask.

The collision happened around 4:30 p.m. CST Thursday north of Highway 10 at a railway crossing that is controlled by a stop sign.

Four adult males were injured with one of them being ejected from the vehicle.

All were taken to hospital in Fort Qu'Appelle for medical treatment and the ejected passenger was then transported to hospital in Regina.

RCMP are not releasing the names of the injured or their conditions.

RCMP are investigating the collision along with the CN Police Service, but said alcohol does not appear to have been a factor.