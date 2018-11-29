5 taken to hospital after collision with train in rural Sask.

A collision between an SUV and a train in rural Saskatchewan has sent five people to hospital.

The collision occurred northwest of Edenwold, at a point where train tracks cross grid road 640, according to a release from police.

All five people in the vehicle, which was traveling south, were taken to hospital — one with serious injuries, according to police.

An RCMP accident reconstructionist was on scene, but police said the investigation would be turned over to CN Railway police as soon as they arrived.

Edenwold is just over 30 kilometres northeast of Regina.