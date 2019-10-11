Trailer court shooting sends teen to hospital

A boy, 17, was treated for non life-threatening injuries at hospital after he was shot in an east Regina trailer park late Thursday night, police say,

Police say they were called to a residence in the Glen Elm Trailer Court at about 10:00 p.m. Thursday.

It's believed one of three males who approached the victim shot him before they fled.

The boy was treated by EMS at the scene and then taken to the hospital.

Police don't have descriptions of the suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.