Trafficking and firearms charges laid after search warrant executed in Buffalo Narrows, Sask.

Two people are facing drug trafficking and weapons charges as a result of a search warrant RCMP executed in Buffalo Narrows, Sask.

Buffalo Narrows RCMP conducted the search on Monday at around 11 p.m. CST at a home on Cubby Street in Buffalo Narrows, which is about 430 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

Officers seized approximately 136 grams of crack cocaine, some prescription drugs, two unsecured firearms, two pellet guns that replicate handguns, other weapons and drug trafficking paraphernalia, according to a news release.

The two occupants of the home, a 39-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman, were arrested and charged with the following:

Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

One count of trafficking.

One count of possession of property obtained by crime less than or equal to $5,000.

Two counts of unsafe storage of a firearm.

Three counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.

One count of unlicensed possession of a restricted firearm/prohibited weapon with ammunition.

The man appeared in court on Tuesday and was remanded until Aug. 3, 2021. The woman is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 11.