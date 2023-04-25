Stop on Saskatchewan highway leads to fentanyl, meth and cocaine bust

Maidstone RCMP say two men are charged with drug possession for the purpose of trafficking after officers found fentanyl, crystal meth and cocaine during a roadside stop on Friday evening.

RCMP says officers performed the stop on Highway 16 near Maidstone, Sask., which is about 200 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

While speaking with the two men in the vehicle, officers became suspicious that they were in possession of illegal drugs, according to a news release.

RCMP say a subsequent vehicle search revealed 3.3 kilograms of fentanyl, seven kilograms of crystal meth and one kilogram of cocaine.

Maidstone RCMP say a roadside stop revealed fentanyl, crystal meth and cocaine. (RCMP)

Both men were charged with three counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking. The passenger was also charged with three counts of failing to comply with release conditions.

Both men made their first court appearance on Monday and have been remanded in custody.

They are set to make their second court appearance on May 18.