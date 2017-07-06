Traffic restrictions on Ring Road to start Tuesday

The City of Regina is replacing guardrails on Ring Road in two spots over the next week.

Beginning Tuesday morning at 7 a.m. CST and going to 7 p.m., crews will replace the guardrail under Wascana Parkway. Traffic will be down to one lane in both directions, with speed reductions also in place for two days.

Then on Thursday, the guardrail under Arcola Avenue will be replaced. Work starts 7 a.m. and goes until 7 p.m. Speed reductions will be in place. Traffic will also be down to one lane both ways.

The city said this work is dependent on weather or unforeseen circumstances.