Skip to Main Content
Saskatchewan

Traffic restricted near Dalmeny, Sask., due to suspected train fire

Traffic was restricted near Highway 305 and Range Road 3070 due to a suspected train fire Tuesday morning.

No smoke or fire was showing when firefighters arrived

CBC News ·
Detours were in place in the area after a suspected train fire near Dalmeny, Sask. (CBC)

Drivers were asked to avoid the area west of Dalmeny, Sask., near Highway 305 and Range Road 3070 due to a suspected train fire Tuesday morning.

Traffic restrictions were lifted around 9 a.m. CST.

Dalmeny Fire and Rescue said their crews were dispatched for a train on fire, but when they arrived no smoke or fire was showing.

The fire department said an investigation found a diesel engine malfunction. The engine had been disconnected prior to their arrival.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

now