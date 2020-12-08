Traffic restricted near Dalmeny, Sask., due to suspected train fire
Traffic was restricted near Highway 305 and Range Road 3070 due to a suspected train fire Tuesday morning.
No smoke or fire was showing when firefighters arrived
Drivers were asked to avoid the area west of Dalmeny, Sask., near Highway 305 and Range Road 3070 due to a suspected train fire Tuesday morning.
Traffic restrictions were lifted around 9 a.m. CST.
Dalmeny Fire and Rescue said their crews were dispatched for a train on fire, but when they arrived no smoke or fire was showing.
The fire department said an investigation found a diesel engine malfunction. The engine had been disconnected prior to their arrival.