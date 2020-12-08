Traffic restricted near Dalmeny, Sask., due to suspected train fire

Drivers were asked to avoid the area west of Dalmeny, Sask., near Highway 305 and Range Road 3070 due to a suspected train fire Tuesday morning.

Traffic restrictions were lifted around 9 a.m. CST.

Dalmeny Fire and Rescue said their crews were dispatched for a train on fire, but when they arrived no smoke or fire was showing.

The fire department said an investigation found a diesel engine malfunction. The engine had been disconnected prior to their arrival.