Traffic restrictions as crews install cabling at Ring Road and Victoria Ave.

Drivers heading toward the overpass at Ring Road and Victoria Avenue might want to take another route.

The City of Regina says crews are scheduled to begin repairing and installing new underground cabling for traffic signals and expressway lighting.

The city says traffic will be restricted on the southbound ramp from 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. CST for the next five days.

The city is reminding drivers to slow down in construction zones and consider taking alternate routes.