Traffic restricted on Regina's Ring Road at Victoria Ave. overpass
Traffic will be restricted Sunday and Monday on Ring Road at Victoria Avenue overpass for scheduled maintenance.
There could be some traffic delays at Regina's Ring Road overpass at Victoria Avenue starting Sunday.
The city says maintenance work is scheduled for Sunday and Monday between 4:30 a.m. CST until 3 p.m. CST.
As a result, southbound traffic will be restricted to one lane while crews work on the bridge.
The city thanks residents for their patience while infrastructure maintenance is done.