Skip to Main Content
Traffic restricted on Regina's Ring Road at Victoria Ave. overpass
New

Traffic restricted on Regina's Ring Road at Victoria Ave. overpass

Traffic will be restricted Sunday and Monday on Ring Road at Victoria Avenue overpass for scheduled maintenance.

Bridge maintenance scheduled for Sunday, Monday

CBC News ·
Traffic will be restricted Sunday and Monday on Regina's Ring Road at the Victoria Avenue overpass for scheduled maintenance. (David Donnelly/CBC)

There could be some traffic delays at Regina's Ring Road overpass at Victoria Avenue starting Sunday.

The city says maintenance work is scheduled for Sunday and Monday between 4:30 a.m. CST until 3 p.m. CST.

As a result, southbound traffic will be restricted to one lane while crews work on the bridge.

The city thanks residents for their patience while infrastructure maintenance is done.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us