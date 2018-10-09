Multiple traffic restrictions scheduled to start Tuesday in Regina

The City of Regina is advising residents about several traffic restrictions set to begin on Tuesday morning.

Southbound traffic on Ring Road near the Arcola Avenue bridge will be down to one lane between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. CST while crews work in the shoulder. The work will take place north and south of the Arcola ramps and is expected to be finished in one week.

Eastbound traffic on Victoria Avenue between Broad Street and Rose Street will be restricted to one lane as crews work on traffic signals starting at 8 a.m. The work is scheduled to last for one day.

All curb lanes will be restricted for one week at the Dewdney Avenue and Pasqua Street intersection while crews work on traffic signals.

Traffic heading both directions on Rochdale Boulevard between Vanstone Street and Argyle Street will be restricted for two weeks while a contractor completes road work.

Lastly, westbound traffic on 3rd Avenue between Albert Street and Elphinstone Street is scheduled to be restricted for two weeks due to forestry work.

The city said it thanks drivers in advance for their patience and it's reminding people to slow down in construction zones.