Traffic reduced on Regina's Park Street due to major water main break
Park Street will be restricted to one lane in both directions between Eight Avenue and Dewdney Street East until Friday at midnight CST, as crews repair an emergency water main leak.
Crews are expected to be in the area for about 8 hours
Traffic is reduced on a portion of Park Street in Regina due to a large water main break.
As of 4 p.m. CST, Park Street is restricted to one lane in both directions between Eight Avenue and Dewdney Avenue East.
The city said traffic will remain reduced until about midnight as crews repair the water main leak.
Water to businesses in the area may also be affected.
No other information has been provided at this time.
