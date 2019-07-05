Traditional hoop dancer to tour Sask. provincial parks

Parkgoers across the province will be able to take in special performances this summer by Terrance Littletent, a hoop dancer for 31 years.

"Dancing is a part of who I am," said Littletent, who was approached by Saskatchewan Provincial Parks to perform at 10 locations, beginning today. "I always envision these hoops as big arms ready for a hug because it's like inviting the people and nations and all nationalities into that circle when you join those hoops together".

Traditional First Nations hoop dancing uses large hoops to create a visual story through fluid movements.

"Most of my tour is going to be talking about the significance of the hoop," Littletent said, "Because hoop dance is a storytelling dance and it talks about the growth of Mother Earth and how we should respect all walks of life on Mother Earth".

Littletent said he is excited to share his culture with non-Indigenous people.

"I enjoy meeting new people and just travelling throughout Saskatchewan," Littletent said. "To just embrace everything in a positive way and to establish this harmony between non-natives and First Nation people".

Littletent will be performing at many different provincial parks across Saskatchewan through the month of July. He kicks off his tour tonight at the Festival Fransaskois in Pike Lake Provincial Park and will be performing at Great Blue Heron Provincial Park tomorrow night.

Littletent poses with hoops he uses for his traditional First Nations dance. (Submitted by Terrance Littletent)

Here is a full list of Littletent's performances. Performances are free with park entry.