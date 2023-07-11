Bullying, harassment allegations ended 7-year tenure of former Nipawin, Sask., mayor: report

The former mayor of Nipawin, Sask., who suddenly resigned in July, violated the town's code of conduct, according to an investigation report into allegations of misbehaviour.

The report, a redacted copy of which was obtained by CBC News, shows Rennie Harper had a history of complaints against her. She allegedly harassed and bullied town councillors and employees, as well as residents and community groups with whom she dealt, and "crossed the line into interfering with Administration."

The investigation found the "depth of corroboration and detail from the witness statements" show Harper breached the town's code of ethics bylaw, according to the document.

Michele Sorensen, the town's chief administrative officer, confirmed to CBC News that allegations were made and those that were substantiated were outlined in the report's conclusion. She was unable to speak to specific allegations.

Harper served as the mayor of Nipawin, a town of about 4,400 located 225 northeast of Saskatoon, for seven years. She abruptly resigned July 10 — mere hours before the investigation report was set to be introduced at a town council meeting.

The report, prepared by the Alberta-based Bloom Centre for Municipal Education, was never entered into the council meeting — thus never made public — because Harper resigned from her post.

CBC News received a redacted version of the document through an access to information request to the Town of Nipawin.

The town could "justifiably refuse" disclosing the entire report, but it decided to disclose "as much of the Report as possible at this time" to be transparent, the town government wrote in a letter accompanying the report.

The redactions hide the details about Harper's conduct, but details about the allegations come from the report's interview framework

All six town council members, as well as an unspecified number of town employees, were asked a series of questions about Harper's actions and the allegations she was facing, according to the document. Their answers are entirely redacted, however.

Each town council member either declined to comment, or did not respond to CBC News' repeated requests for comment.

The council was elected to "move forward in a positive direction and look ahead to Nipawin's exciting future," Sorensen said in an email to CBC News.

What happened

The complainant, whose name was redacted to protect their personal privacy, accused Harper of violations through her behaviour "during the course of her duties and responsibilities," according to the document.

Further specifics of the complaint were redacted.

The report lays out a timeline of the complaint: council tried discussing it at a special meeting on May 3, then it was an agenda item on multiple subsequent council meetings, including those on May 5, May 8, May 23 and May 30.

The town appointed Bloom to investigate Harper's conduct on May 23.

At some point, Harper allegedly complained that the proper code of ethics review process was not followed, according to the report. Her complaint was ultimately deemed to be unfounded.

The procedure was followed correctly, the report says, and the mayor was provided with numerous correspondence about the complaint made against her, including documents that provided her with opportunities to seek clarification and participate in the investigation. Among the documents was a memo provided to Harper about the council's loss of confidence on May 8.

The investigation ultimately found that Harper had a "history of behaviour" that violated the town's code of ethics bylaw, as well as previous complaints against her.

Harper breached the code of ethics' policies around respect, transparency and accountability, and leadership and the public interest. Some evidence suggested Harper breached the code of conduct for objectivity and confidentiality, according to the report.

There was not enough evidence, however, to show Harper violated the code of ethics' honesty and responsibility policies.

The other town councillors bear some blame, according to the report. It noted that Harper's behaviour was "somewhat enabled" through council's inaction.

Town council and administration ought to have formally investigated previous complaints, the report says.

"Council members should hold each other to account, call out inappropriate behaviour, and set the standard for all of Council," the report says. "By overlooking or denying past behaviours from the Mayor, they compounded the issue over time."

Harper's resignation sparked a byelection, which is set for Oct. 18. Three candidates are in the running.