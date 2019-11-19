Town hall on proposed $35M YWCA facility in Cathedral to be held Tuesday night

YWCA Regina is co-hosting a town hall in Regina Tuesday to answer questions about the new facility it is proposing to build in the Cathedral Neighbourhood.

The proposed $35 million Centre for Women and Families would be at the site of the former Victoria School and Lucy Eley Park. The City of Regina voted in January to gift the land — valued at around $2 million — to the YWCA.

City councillor Andrew Stevens will co-host the town hall, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. CST at the Cathedral Neighbourhood Centre.

There have been concerns about the project since the concept went to council in January, Stevens said. A concept planning session was held in the summer but people were wanting more information, prompting the town hall.

"What better opportunity to meet people and actually get them all in the room to discuss this," Stevens said. "It's a large ambitious project."

The proposed new location for the YWCA Regina is between Rae St. and Retallack St. by 12th Avenue. (Cathedral Area Community Assocation/Facebook)

Stevens said the project can revitalize the YWCA's services, but there are questions around what it will look like, how it will impact the site and parking.

One of the main concerns is that the community would lose a park space for children. Lucy Eley Park has a swing set and jungle gym.

The YWCA is proposing a green space for families that could include a splash pad, jungle gym and community gardens, Stevens said.

The YWCA Regina currently is at 1940 McIntyre St. across the street from Regina City Hall. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

The proposed project would also house Carmichael Outreach, the Mobile Crisis Services, a woman's shelter and affordable housing, Stevens said.

"I'm hopeful that people will be supportive," he said. "But if they're not, at the very least I'm hoping that they'll say 'Look, my voice was heard. Someone was listening and maybe this isn't as catastrophic as I might have thought.'"

The YWCA previously broke down funding for the building as $10 million from the province, $12 million from the federal government and the rest from from fundraising.