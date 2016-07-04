Sask. government pledges $35M to aid struggling tourism industry

Saskatchewan hotels and event organizers trying to stay afloat during the pandemic will soon be able to apply for financial support from the provincial government under its Saskatchewan Tourism Sector Support Program (STSSP).

The province pledged $35 million Monday to help Saskatchewan's tourism sector.

Gene Makowsky, Minister Responsible for Tourism Saskatchewan, said in a news release that the money will stimulate the sector's recovery and build resiliency.

"The COVID-19 pandemic delivered a devastating blow to our province's tourism sector," Makowsky said.

Under the STSSP, eligible hospitality and event/attraction operators can apply for a one-time non-repayable emergency payment starting at 2 p.m. CST on Aug. 24.

Up to $50,000 for hotels

Businesses in the accommodation sector and large event facilities might receive payments from $10,000 to $50,000 depending on sales revenue, the government said. Operators of attractions, tours or events who have to deal with ongoing fixed costs might receive payments from $7,500 to $15,000.

The province said $5 million of the $35 million is flagged for marketing.

Potential decline of $730 million in visitor spending

Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said in a news release that the recovery of the tourism sector will take time.

"Saskatchewan's tourism industry is critically important to our quality of life and attractiveness as a destination for investment," Harrison said.

The province said it counted 12 million visits to and within Saskatchewan last year, with visitor expenditures adding up to $2.2 billion.

The government estimates the tourism industry could see a decline of at least $730 million in visitor spending in 2020-21 because of the pandemic.

"With severe reductions in revenues, organizations will be under extreme pressure to find ways to manage their fixed costs and expenses in 2020," said Saskatchewan Hotel and Hospitality Association president and CEO Jim Bence in a news release.

Applications for the Saskatchewan Tourism Sector Support Program (STSSP) will be accepted until Oct. 1, 2020.