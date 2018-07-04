Tornado confirmed near Yorkton Tuesday

Environment Canada has confirmed that a tornado touched down Tuesday near Otthon, Sask., about 16 kilometres southwest of Yorkton.

Corrine McArther from Yorkton captured a video of the tornado. A small debris cloud can be seen at the base of the funnel around the 1:10 mark but Environment Canada said there have been no reports of damage.

The tornado touched down sometime between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. CST on Tuesday.

Environment Canada called this a landspout tornado with an "EF0" rating, meaning it was generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms.

Landspout tornadoes don't usually cause significant damage but they can still be strong enough to topple trees, damage roofs, or toss debris a short distance, Environment Canada said.