Funnel clouds touch down in southwestern Sask.

Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for southwestern Saskatchewan.

The tornado warning was issued at about 3:40 p.m. CST and says residents in the following rural municipalities should take precautions:

R.M. of Wood River, including Lafleche Woodrow and Melaval, Sask.

R.M. of Stonehenge including Limerick and Congress, Sask.

Meteorologists with the national forecasting body said they were tracking severe thunderstorms in the area that are possibly producing tornadoes alongside damaging winds, large hail and intense rainfall.

Near Woodrow Sask. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/theweathernetwork?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#theweathernetwork</a> <a href="https://t.co/y0n1ub1kOg">pic.twitter.com/y0n1ub1kOg</a> —@CenturionFarm

At 4:24 p.m. CST, Doppler radar indicated that this storm was located about 15 kilometres northwest of Kincaid, Sask., and was moving toward the southeast, Environment Canada said.

Tornado warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing tornadoes.

A tornado warning for the R.M. of Glen Bain and the R.M. of Pinto Creek has ended.

Tornado on the ground south of Glenbain, Saskatchewan 4:30pm <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SKstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SKstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/pZAYzXLNIi">pic.twitter.com/pZAYzXLNIi</a> —@CraigHilts71

Severe thunderstorm warnings are also in effect for:

Buffalo Narrows and Peter Pond Lake.

Île à la Crosse and Beauval.

Highway 165 between highways 2 and 914, including Pinehouse Lake.

Lac la Ronge Prov. Park including La Ronge.

Green Lake and the R.M. of Meadow Lake, including Waterhen Lake First Nation.

Members of the public are advised to take shelter immediately if threatening weather approaches.