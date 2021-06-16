Tornado warnings issued for parts of west-central Saskatchewan

For the latest warnings and watches from Environment and Natural Resources Canada, click here.

Thunderstorms rumbled through western Saskatchewan on Tuesday afternoon and at one point Environment Canada issued tornado warnings for the west-central part of the province.

At around 5:40 p.m. CST, the weather agency said a tornado warning replaces severe thunderstorm warnings for the RM of Kindersley, which includes the town of Kindersley, Brock and Flaxcombe.

Several people posted pictures online of a tornado near D'Arcy, Sask.

Near D’Arcy, Saskatchewan (east of Kindersley) <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/FOG2sUr1Lo">https://t.co/FOG2sUr1Lo</a> —@daynavettese

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skstorm</a> Some photos of the tornado 4 miles north of Darcy, SK. June 15, 2021 5:48pm <a href="https://t.co/i7Q0iy6hgb">pic.twitter.com/i7Q0iy6hgb</a> —@neilserfas

A tornado warning was later issued for several other communities, including The Battlefords and Rosetown.

Environment Canada issued thunderstorm warnings and tornado warnings in west-central Saskatchewan on Tuesday, June 15. (Environment Canada)

Don Leith took this photo near Rosetown.

(courtesy Don Leith)

The warnings came as Environment Canada meteorologists tracked a severe thunderstorm travelling northeast at 20 kilometres per hour.

The agency said tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall were all possible.

