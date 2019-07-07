Tornado warning in effect for Assiniboia, Gravelbourg and Coronach
People should take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches
A tornado warning is in effect in south Saskatchewan, for the Assiniboia, Gravelbourg and Coronach area.
Meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that could produce a tornado, according to Environment Canada. Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible.
The weather office also noted that storm spotters had reported a tornado south-southwest of Mossbank earlier, and that Doppler radar is still indicating rotation in the storm.
Better photo of tornado near Mossbank around 4:30pm <a href="https://twitter.com/BraydonMoreSo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BraydonMoreSo</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/adolwyn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@adolwyn</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/SeanSchofer?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@seanschofer</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Skstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Skstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/fsOdg36gE0">pic.twitter.com/fsOdg36gE0</a>—@PrairieChasers
The tornado warning is in effect for:
- Rural Municipality of Gravelbourg including Gravelbourg and Bateman
- Rural Municipality of Lake Johnson including Mossbank and Ardill
- Rural Municipality of Lake of The Rivers including Assiniboia
- Rural Municipality of Stonehenge including Limerick and Congress
- Rural Municipality of Sutton including Mazenod Palmer and Vantage
- Rural Municipality of Wood River including Lafleche Woodrow and Melaval
The tornado warning comes a little more than a week after two tornadoes touched down in northwest Saskatchewan, wreaking damage in a campground in Meadow Lake Provincial Park.
Tornadoes pose a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation, and Environment Canada is advising people to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.