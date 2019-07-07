Tornado warning in effect for Assiniboia, Gravelbourg and Coronach

A tornado warning is in effect in south Saskatchewan, for the Assiniboia, Gravelbourg and Coronach area.

Meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that could produce a tornado, according to Environment Canada. Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible.

The weather office also noted that storm spotters had reported a tornado south-southwest of Mossbank earlier, and that Doppler radar is still indicating rotation in the storm.

Better photo of tornado near Mossbank around 4:30pm <a href="https://twitter.com/BraydonMoreSo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BraydonMoreSo</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/adolwyn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@adolwyn</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/SeanSchofer?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@seanschofer</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Skstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Skstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/fsOdg36gE0">pic.twitter.com/fsOdg36gE0</a> —@PrairieChasers

The tornado warning is in effect for:

Rural Municipality of Gravelbourg including Gravelbourg and Bateman

Rural Municipality of Lake Johnson including Mossbank and Ardill

Rural Municipality of Lake of The Rivers including Assiniboia

Rural Municipality of Stonehenge including Limerick and Congress

Rural Municipality of Sutton including Mazenod Palmer and Vantage

Rural Municipality of Wood River including Lafleche Woodrow and Melaval

The tornado warning comes a little more than a week after two tornadoes touched down in northwest Saskatchewan, wreaking damage in a campground in Meadow Lake Provincial Park.

Tornadoes pose a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation, and Environment Canada is advising people to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.