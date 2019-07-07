Skip to Main Content
Tornado warning in effect for Assiniboia, Gravelbourg and Coronach
Saskatchewan·New

Meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that could produce a tornado in southern Saskatchewan, according to Environment Canada. Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible.

People should take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches

CBC News ·
Thunderstorm warnings and watches are in effect, which, in one region, may also lead to the potential for a tornado. (Submitted by Tienna Duquette)

A tornado warning is in effect in south Saskatchewan, for the Assiniboia, Gravelbourg and Coronach area.

The weather office also noted that storm spotters had reported a tornado south-southwest of Mossbank earlier, and that Doppler radar is still indicating rotation in the storm.

The tornado warning is in effect for: 

  • Rural Municipality of Gravelbourg including Gravelbourg and Bateman
  • Rural Municipality of Lake Johnson including Mossbank and Ardill
  • Rural Municipality of Lake of The Rivers including Assiniboia
  • Rural Municipality of Stonehenge including Limerick and Congress
  • Rural Municipality of Sutton including Mazenod Palmer and Vantage
  • Rural Municipality of Wood River including Lafleche Woodrow and Melaval

The tornado warning comes a little more than a week after two tornadoes touched down in northwest Saskatchewan, wreaking damage in a campground in Meadow Lake Provincial Park.

Tornadoes pose a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation, and Environment Canada is advising people to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches. 

 

 

