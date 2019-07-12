Skip to Main Content
Tornado warning ended for south-central Sask.
A tornado warning has been ended for south-central Saskatchewan. It is now a severe thunderstorm warning.

Meteorologists were tracking a severe thunderstorm that could be capable of producing a tornado

This funnel cloud was spotted west of Coronach on Friday around 4:00 p.m. CST. (Submitted by Craig Eger)

Environment Canada has ended a tornado warning for south-central Saskatchewan. 

The warning was issued Friday for Coronach, Bengough, Ceylon, Hardy, Big Beaver, Minton, Regway, Glentworth, Fir Mountain, Willow Bunch and St Victor.

There is now a severe thunderstorm watch in effect for the area.

