Tornado warning ended for south-central Sask.
A tornado warning has been ended for south-central Saskatchewan. It is now a severe thunderstorm warning.
Meteorologists were tracking a severe thunderstorm that could be capable of producing a tornado
Environment Canada has ended a tornado warning for south-central Saskatchewan.
The warning was issued Friday for Coronach, Bengough, Ceylon, Hardy, Big Beaver, Minton, Regway, Glentworth, Fir Mountain, Willow Bunch and St Victor.
There is now a severe thunderstorm watch in effect for the area.