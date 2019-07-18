Tornado warning issued for area east of North Battleford

Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for South Central Saskatchewan.

Areas east of North Battleford and North of Saskatoon are under a tornado warning including Hafford, Radisson and Borden.

Environment Canada said they have meteorologists tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado in the area.

People are advised to take extra care and attention.

A warning was issued earlier for Blaine Lake area, but it was changed shortly after to a severe thunderstorm warning.

There's also the possibility of damaging winds, large hail and intense rainfall in the areas with warnings.

Environment Canada said residents should take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.