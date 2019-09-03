Tornado warning ended for southeast Sask. communities

An Environment Canada tornado warnings for the RMs of Tecumseh and Griffin has ended.

A tornado was reported by the public to Environment Canada at 7:45 p.m. near Hume.

Severe thunderstorm watches are in effect across southeast Saskatchewan.

A tornado warning for the RMs of Lumsden and Edenwald, including Balgonie, Piapot Reserve, Regina Beach and Craven was issued at 5:31 p.m. CST. Now, that warning has ended and the area is under a severe thunderstorm watch.

According to Environment Canada a funnel cloud was reported near Lumsden. The storm is now moving east at 30 km/h. At 6:45 Environment Canada said the storm was 5 km north of Cedoux. The storm cell could also produce quarter-sized hail and wind gusts exceeding 90 km/h.

<a href="https://twitter.com/environmentca?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@environmentca</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SKStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SKStorm</a><br>Near Lumsden SK at 5:30pm <a href="https://t.co/6qYGBU5xE0">pic.twitter.com/6qYGBU5xE0</a> —@insultingllama

At 8:06 p.m. a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for: