Tornado warning ended for southeast Sask. communities
Tornado warning ended for southeast Sask. communities

According to Environment Canada a tornado was reported at 7:35 p.m. CST near Hume funnel cloud was reported near Lumsden at 5:30 p.m. Several severe thunder watches are now in effect across southeast Saskatchewan.

Severe thunderstorm watches in effect for most of region

A funnel cloud was reported near Lumsden at 5:30 p.m. Monday. (Twitter/@insultingllama)

An Environment Canada tornado warnings for the RMs of Tecumseh and Griffin has ended.

A tornado was reported by the public to Environment Canada at 7:45 p.m. near Hume. 

Severe thunderstorm watches are in effect across southeast Saskatchewan.

A tornado warning for the RMs of Lumsden and Edenwald, including Balgonie, Piapot Reserve, Regina Beach and Craven was issued at 5:31 p.m. CST. Now, that warning has ended and the area is under a severe thunderstorm watch. 

According to Environment Canada a funnel cloud was reported near Lumsden. The storm is now moving east at 30 km/h. At 6:45 Environment Canada said the storm was 5 km north of Cedoux. The storm cell could also produce quarter-sized hail and wind gusts exceeding 90 km/h.

At 8:06 p.m. a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for:

  • RM of Browning including Lampman
  • RM Moose Creek including Alameda

 

