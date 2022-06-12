Tornado warning ends for south central Saskatchewan, thunderstorm warning in effect

Environment Canada has ended a tornado warning for south central Saskatchewan, replacing it with a severe thunderstorm warning.

Meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, nickel to ping pong ball size hail and heavy rain, according to the agency.

The thunderstorm is 5 kilometres north of Stalwart and is moving east at 30 km/h.

Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for Fort Qu'Appelle, Humboldt, Moosomin, Outlook and Yorkton.

People should take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.