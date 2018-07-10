Tornado touchdowns confirmed amidst warnings across southern Saskatchewan

Tuesday was a busy day for confirmed tornado sightings across southern Saskatchewan, with four tornadoes sighted by Environment Canada in one region.

The confirmations started at 4:16 p.m. CST after Environment Canada started tracking a severe thunderstorm near Eastend, Sask., and spotted a tornado moving toward the Shaunavon area.

That tornado, in the province's southwest, was an anomaly when compared with the four tornadoes that followed — they all popped up in the southern regions near the Canada-U.S. border.

Beth Allan chased the storm throughout the evening and, on Twitter, described 'gorilla hail.' (Beth Allan/Twitter)

The next tornado confirmation came two hours later in the Wood Mountain area, 175 kilometres southwest of Regina, with the tornado heading northeast at 6:32 p.m.

A tornado was confirmed in the same area less than 10 minutes later, this one headed toward the Rockglen area, about 40 kilometres southeast of Wood Mountain.

At 6:57 p.m., Environment Canada reported a tornado in the same area.

This tornado was also spotted in the Wood Mountain area at around 6:29 p.m. CST. (Beth Allan/Twitter)

Another report came at 7:28 p.m. in the Lisieux area, which is near Rockglen.

At last word, Environment Canada was tracking two possible tornadoes in southern communities near the most recently reported tornadoes.

There are severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings and watches across the province's south. A warning is issued by Environment Canada when a storm or tornado is imminent, while a watch means a storm or tornado is likely.

