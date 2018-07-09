Tornado warnings issued as wild weather crosses southern Sask.

Environment Canada is warning the public in several regions in southern Saskatchewan about tornadoes.

At about 4:30 p.m. CST, tornado warnings were in place for the regions around Assiniboia, Moose Jaw and Swift Current.

Individual warnings were issued for the following regions:

RM of Excelsor including Waldeck Rush Lake and Main Centre

RM of Morse including Morse Ernfold and Gouldtown

RM of Lake of The Rivers including Assiniboia

RM of Old Post including Wood Mountain and Killdeer

RM of Stonehenge including Limerick and Congress

RM of Willow Bunch including Willow Bunch and St Victor

R.M. of Chaplin including Chaplin

R.M. of Shamrock including Shamrock and Kelstern

Tornado near Herbert, Sask <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skstorm</a> 4:16pm video <a href="https://twitter.com/SeanSchofer?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SeanSchofer</a> <a href="https://t.co/8phMKa1Qen">pic.twitter.com/8phMKa1Qen</a> —@PrairieChasers Environment Canada said it is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation.

People are urged to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches. It said one or more weak tornadoes could be occurring in the area, and might appear as funnel clouds with swirling debris near the ground.

Environment Canada said anyone at risk should go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet.

They should leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter and move to a strong building if possible.

As a last resort, people should lie in a low spot and protect their head from flying debris.

For up to date information visit the Environment Canada website.