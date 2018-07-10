Skip to Main Content
2 tornadoes touch down in southern Sask. on Monday

2 tornadoes touch down in southern Sask. on Monday

Two tornadoes touched down in Saskatchewan near the villages of Cantuar and Chaplin on Monday afternoon, according to Environment Canada.

No damage reported after touching down near villages of Cantuar and Chaplin

CBC News ·
Tanya Hansen snapped this photograph of a storm near Swift Current on Monday, when a tornado was reported in the area. (Tanya Hansen/Twitter)

Two tornadoes touched down in Saskatchewan near the villages of Cantuar and Chaplin on Monday afternoon, according to Environment Canada.

There was no damage reported from the tornadoes. The tornadoes were a result of a storm system which rolled through southwestern portions of the province yesterday afternoon. 

The first tornado touched down near Cantuar, northwest of Swift Current, around 3:20 p.m. and was a landspout tornado, Environment Canada says.

Less than an hour later, another tornado briefly touched down near Chaplin, which is located between Swift Current and Moose Jaw.

There were reports to the Prairie and Arctic Storm Prediction Centre of a tornado near Coronach but Environment Canada says that has not yet been confirmed.

Morse and Crestwynd received golf ball sized hail during yesterday's storms as well, with some properties in Crestwynd being damaged by 45 millimetre, or golf ball sized hail. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us