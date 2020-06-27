Tony Fiacco to make another run for mayor in upcoming Regina election
Tony Fiacco, the brother of former mayor Pat Fiacco, ran in 2016 election
The Regina municipal election is scheduled for November, and a familiar face has announced his candidacy.
Tony Fiacco is the first person to announce plans to run for mayor in the upcoming municipal election.
He will hold a pre-campaign launch meet and greet Saturday afternoon at the Cansoft Technology office as part of his election campaign.
Fiacco ran in 2016, and during his campaign he said he wanted to address the issues of council spending, infrastructure deterioration and expenses.
He ultimately lost the election to current Mayor Michael Fougere.
Fougere has not announced whether or not he will seek re-election in the fall election.
Tony Fiacco is the brother of former Regina mayor Pat Fiacco, who held the job from 2000 to 2012 and was succeeded by Fougere.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.