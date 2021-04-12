Tisdale RCMP trying to locate missing 73-year-old woman

Tisdale RCMP are on the lookout for 73-year-old Judith Saelhof.

She was last seen Sunday at around 5 in the afternoon getting gas at the Tisdale Shell Station on 93rd Ave.

Police say she is driving a red 2005 Ford Explorer SUV that has a personalised Saskatchewan license plate that says "COLEAS". She could be on her way to Alberta, as she has family in Airdrie, according to a news release.

Saelhof could appear lost and confused. She was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a black winter jacket.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Tisdale RCMP at 306-878-3810, their local police service, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.