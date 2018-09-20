Tisdale RCMP investigate 36-year-old man's sudden death

Tisdale RCMP officers were at the scene of a local farmyard on Thursday evening investigating the sudden death of a 36-year-old man.

Police say they are looking into the circumstances of the man's death and are at the preliminary stages of the investigation to find out where he had been over the past few days.

RCMP said that its Forensic Identification members and the members of RCMP Major Crimes Unit South would be on the scene until Friday afternoon.