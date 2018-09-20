Skip to Main Content
Tisdale RCMP investigate 36-year-old man's sudden death

Tisdale RCMP investigate 36-year-old man's sudden death

Tisdale RCMP members were at the scene of a local farmyard on Thursday evening, investigating the sudden death of a 36-year-old male.

Police say they will be at the scene until Friday afternoon

CBC News ·
Police say they are investigating into the circumstances of the man's death.

Tisdale RCMP officers were at the scene of a local farmyard on Thursday evening investigating the sudden death of a 36-year-old man. 

Police say they are looking into the circumstances of the man's death and are at the preliminary stages of the investigation to find out where he had been over the past few days.

RCMP said that its Forensic Identification members and the members of RCMP Major Crimes Unit South would be on the scene until Friday afternoon. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us