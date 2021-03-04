Two-vehicle crash on Highway 35 near Tisdale kills 65-year-old

One person is dead after an early morning crash near Tisdale, Sask.

Tisdale RCMP say a northbound SUV collided with a westbound truck coming off a grid road that crosses highway 35 about four kilometres north of Tisdale at around 6:30 a.m. CST on Thursday. Tisdale is about 195 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

A 65-year-old man was declared dead at the scene and a woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The highway was closed Thursday morning, with traffic being diverted around the area for the rest of the day while officers conduct an investigation.