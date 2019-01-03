Tips to Regina Crime Stoppers led to $500K in drugs seized in 2018

Regina Crime Stoppers is boasting a standout year when it comes to seizures of drugs and stolen property.

Items with a total street value of more than $580,000 were recovered based on tips from Crime Stoppers, the non-profit organization said in releasing its 2018 figures at a news conference Thursday.

That's more than the four prior years combined, with a half a million dollars worth of drugs alone seized.

When asked whether the number signifies an increase in crime or better tips, Regina police Chief Evan Bray said both likely contributed.

"I think it is reflective of the fact that drugs is an issue in the city and so when we can receive tips that resolve in recovering that much — that high of a quantity of drugs or even street value — I think that's a positive thing," Bray said.

Regina police Chief Evan Bray says putting information about Crime Stoppers near the cells at the station may have lead to better anonymous tips. (CBC News)

Bray said public awareness of harmful drugs such as fentanyl may have led to more drug-related tips.

He also said that awareness campaigns have helped bring in more tips.

For instance, Crime Stoppers information was posted outside each cell at the police station a year ago. Bray said it's a group of people they are trying to reach.

"People that are involved in crimes are also users of Crime Stoppers," Bray said. "Their reluctance to have their name put forward is really why they look to an avenue like Crime Stoppers to be able to give us that tip.

"Each and every year we house between 9-10,000 people in term of arrests so that's a lot of people who potentially are Crime Stopper users."

Tipsters transition to technology

Throughout the year, a total of 914 tips came in — down 23 per cent from last year.

Craig Perrault, president of Regina Crime Stoppers, said that can be explained by the transition from the organization's former software to a smartphone app that allows people to submit anonymous tips on their phone.

Perrault said the app is now the most common way for people to submit tips.

"I think that's really helped in the immediate transfer of knowledge and getting the tips to the right people at the right time," Perrault said.

Based on 2018 tips, 22 arrests were made and the organization handed out more than $11,000 in rewards to tipsters.

Crime Stoppers rewards up to $2,000 for tips. Perrault said if the quality of tips continues to improve, it may pay more.

Perrault said the organization functions on as low as $25,000-$30,000. He said the organization will remain self-sustaining throughout 2019 and 2020 through fundraising that has already been completed.