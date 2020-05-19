Help CBC Saskatchewan build a COVID-19 digital time capsule

This moment in our time and place will never exist again. When we look back, what will we remember of living in Saskatchewan during a global pandemic?

Will it be the messages of kindness and humour marked on sidewalks? Children holding up signs to thank health-care workers? Or trying to cut our own hair and ending up with a mullet?

CBC Saskatchewan wants you to help us take a snapshot of this moment in history, of how we created new traditions around birthday parties and memorials, of ways that we reached out to one another and of bandwagons we all jumped on, whether that was embarking on a nation-wide bread-baking craze or trying to make our own hand-sewn masks.

Anna-May Zeviar wanted to learn how to make her own mask, but after following a tutorial, she wasn't sure she had quite mastered the task. (Submitted by Anna-May Zeviar)

Our staff members have been collecting their own memories to include in this digital time capsule.

Jane Tran's daughter didn't let disappointment over a cancelled trip to Disneyland get her down for long. Instead, she put on a concert featuring multiple outfit changes and songs, just like a real Disney princess. (Submitted by Jane Tran )

Heather Morrison attempted to give her son a haircut and discovered that not only was she a master with scissors, but that it was a surprisingly emotional moment.

"He was so sweet and patient. It was a wonderful bonding moment between me and my little karate-loving kid."

Heather Morrison was pleasantly surprised by how her son's at-home haircut went - all smiles and no bald spots. (Submitted by Heather Morrison)

Taron Cochrane discovered his own way to bond — with bird life.

"What this pandemic has given me is beginning to far outweigh what it has taken away," he said.

"Instead of looking down at the tweets, boops and beeps of my phone, I'm looking up for the chirps, whistles and cheep-cheeps of life around me."

Taron Cochrane literally took a page out of his dad's book and got into a new hobby of bird-watching during the pandemic. (Submitted by Taron Cochrane)

Many people also had to be creative to come up with alternative celebrations, including birthday parties in which all the guests have to be at least six feet apart, like the one David Hutton put on for his son.

Birthday parties just became a lot less rowdy, as David Hutton discovered when he held a party for his son's eighth birthday, featuring some reading at a distance. (Submitted by David Hutton)

Florence Hwang came up with a special distancing gift idea for her mother in honour of Mother's Day and her mother's birthday, which fell on the same day. She dropped off a home-cooked meal and surprised her mother with a video made of old family films.

"She and my dad enjoyed the meal in the safety of their home. She also loved the video (and had a good laugh!) We look forward to meeting up with them whenever it's safe."

CBC National Reporter Bonnie Allen voiced every working parent's nightmare, when she demonstrated what "working from home" looks like, complete with her ninja mom reflexes.

I’ll stay home, but I can’t “work from home” - the only field reporting I can do today <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/quarantruth?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#quarantruth</a> ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/CBCSask?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCSask</a>⁩ <a href="https://t.co/d1OjrczhsC">pic.twitter.com/d1OjrczhsC</a> —@bonnieallenCBC