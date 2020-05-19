Help CBC Saskatchewan build a COVID-19 digital time capsule
Send us your photos, videos and memories for a chance to win CBC swag
This moment in our time and place will never exist again. When we look back, what will we remember of living in Saskatchewan during a global pandemic?
Will it be the messages of kindness and humour marked on sidewalks? Children holding up signs to thank health-care workers? Or trying to cut our own hair and ending up with a mullet?
CBC Saskatchewan wants you to help us take a snapshot of this moment in history, of how we created new traditions around birthday parties and memorials, of ways that we reached out to one another and of bandwagons we all jumped on, whether that was embarking on a nation-wide bread-baking craze or trying to make our own hand-sewn masks.
Our staff members have been collecting their own memories to include in this digital time capsule.
Heather Morrison attempted to give her son a haircut and discovered that not only was she a master with scissors, but that it was a surprisingly emotional moment.
"He was so sweet and patient. It was a wonderful bonding moment between me and my little karate-loving kid."
Taron Cochrane discovered his own way to bond — with bird life.
"What this pandemic has given me is beginning to far outweigh what it has taken away," he said.
"Instead of looking down at the tweets, boops and beeps of my phone, I'm looking up for the chirps, whistles and cheep-cheeps of life around me."
Many people also had to be creative to come up with alternative celebrations, including birthday parties in which all the guests have to be at least six feet apart, like the one David Hutton put on for his son.
Florence Hwang came up with a special distancing gift idea for her mother in honour of Mother's Day and her mother's birthday, which fell on the same day. She dropped off a home-cooked meal and surprised her mother with a video made of old family films.
"She and my dad enjoyed the meal in the safety of their home. She also loved the video (and had a good laugh!) We look forward to meeting up with them whenever it's safe."
CBC National Reporter Bonnie Allen voiced every working parent's nightmare, when she demonstrated what "working from home" looks like, complete with her ninja mom reflexes.
I’ll stay home, but I can’t “work from home” - the only field reporting I can do today <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/quarantruth?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#quarantruth</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCSask?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCSask</a> <a href="https://t.co/d1OjrczhsC">pic.twitter.com/d1OjrczhsC</a>—@bonnieallenCBC
Do you have a video, photo or memory to share for our digital time capsule? Email us at morningedition@cbc.ca and share your Covid-19 memories for your chance to be featured on our platforms and win some CBC swag.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.