Federal minister meets with Woodland Cree chiefs about Timber Bay Children's Home

WARNING: This story contains distressing details.

Woodland Cree chiefs say they used a virtual meeting with federal Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller on Friday to revisit the disputed status of a children's home that operated for decades in northern Saskatchewan.

Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte of the Prince Albert Grand Council held the meeting together with Chief Joyce McLeod-Naytowhow of Montreal Lake Cree Nation, Chief Karen Bird of Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation and Chief Tammy Cook-Searson of Lac La Ronge Indian Band.

On Wednesday, Hardlotte told CBC it was a good sign that the federal minister agreed to meet with the chiefs.

"We all left the meeting feeling confident that Minister Miller heard the voices of our chiefs on this matter," he said in a release.

Crown-Indigenous Relations did not respond to a request for comment about Friday's meeting by deadline.

Children's Home not recognized as a residential school

The Timber Bay Children's Home is not officially recognized as a residential school.

For years, the Lac La Ronge Indian Band (LLRIB) fought in court for that recognition and to secure compensation for former students under the residential school settlement that awarded $1.9 billion to thousands of victims.

In 2017, the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal ruled that while the children's home housed students who attended schools elsewhere, it wasn't directly government-run and was not eligible for residential school status.

The Supreme Court of Canada chose not to hear the LLRIB's appeal.

The children "were taken away from their community," said Hardlotte on Wednesday.

"They were taken away from their parents or grandparents, their culture and then, of course, their language."

The Timber Bay Children's Home was the only topic on Friday's meeting agenda, according to the grand chief.

Letters were also sent to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, said Hardlotte.

Chiefs inspired by 300-kilometre snowshoe trek, says Hardlotte

According to court documents, the school operated from 1952 to 1994 — first by the Northern Canada Evangelical Mission, and later by the Brethren in Christ Church — and drew students from the LLIRB and across northern Saskatchewan.

Both the federal and provincial governments helped fund the home.

Last July, Saskatchewan RCMP said they have an open investigation into a death that potentially happened at the Timber Bay Children's Home in 1974.

Their historical unit is investigating after someone came forward to launch the complaint in October 2020, the RCMP said.

In December, a 21-year-old non-Indigenous man completed a 10-day, 300-kilometre snowshoe trek from Saskatoon to the site of the children's home in temperatures that sometimes dipped below –30 C.

B'yauling Toni said he did it in an effort to have the home officially declared a residential school.

"The chiefs really got the inspiration to bring this back, you know, after the young man did his walk from Saskatoon to Timber Bay," said Hardlotte.

"I had the opportunity to go there, the three chiefs went, we all went there to meet the young man."

Saskatoon's B’yauling Toni is pictured with Prince Albert Grand Council Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte, Staff Sergeant Brian Kelly from the Saskatchewan RCMP Indigenous Policing Services and Lac La Ronge Indian Band Chief Tammy Cook-Searson. (Jim Searson)

Timber Bay Children's Home was an institution where children were sent as overflow from Prince Albert Residential School and others in the area, according to McLeod-Naytowhow.

Today not many survivors from Timber Bay Children's Home are still alive, said Hardlotte.

"The numbers are not high," he said.

"That's another [reason], for me anyways, why they should recognize this as a residential school and compensate the survivors that are still alive and went through that trauma."

Support is available for anyone affected by their experience at residential schools or by the latest reports.

A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for former students and those affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.