Tim Reid out as Regina Exhibition Association Ltd. CEO

Tim Reid is no longer with the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL).

REAL made the announcement Tuesday. City manager Nikki Anderson is scheduled to hold a news conference on the decision over the noon hour.

The embattled CEO has been under scrutiny since a disastrous rebrand of Regina's tourism agency.

Tourism Regina changed its name to Experience Regina. The publicity campaign surrounding that rebrand was blasted by advocates against sexual violence that said it used phrases that were disrespectful and harmful.

The Tourism Regina name was later brought back.

The city then took over control of the tourism portfolio and initiated a review of REAL.

In recent months, REAL's financial problems, including a $17-million debt, were under a microscope at city hall.