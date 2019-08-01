One of the five people charged over the death of Edmonton woman Tiki Laverdiere is the mother of the man whose funeral Laverdiere was attending when she disappeared in May.

On Wednesday, Nicole Cook of Edmonton was charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, improperly interfering with a human body and theft of a motor vehicle.

Cook's son's death believed to be homicide

Cook is the mother of 20-year-old Tristen Morningeagle Cook-Buckle, whose body was burned in a vehicle near Vegreville, Alta., on April 5. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Laverdiere was in North Battleford for Cook-Buckle's funeral at the Thunderchild First Nation when she disappeared around May 12. On July 17, police confirmed that human remains found outside North Battleford were those of Laverdiere.

Cook, who is 36, told CBC in June that Laverdiere was a close family friend of hers and of her son, Cook-Buckle.

"How could somebody be so cruel?" she told CBC in June.

"How are humans so ruthless? If anybody knows anything, they should just tell, so the family has closure."

4 others charged

In the same interview, Cook said her son was hanging around with a street organization known as Redd Alert in Edmonton, but said she wasn't sure if her son had joined the gang.

She said she witnessed a transformation in her son when he started hanging out with the group, which was around the time of his death.

Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere is from Edmonton but was in the North Battleford area for a funeral. (Submitted by RCMP)

"He just changed on me. He wasn't the same Tristen," she said.

Cook joins four other people charged in connection with Laverdiere's death.

Jesse Sangster, 23, of Edmonton was charged on July 28 with accessory after the fact to murder and theft of a motor vehicle.

Brent Checkosis, 18, was charged on July 25 with accessory to murder after the fact, improperly interfering with a human body and theft of a motor vehicle.

On July 22, RCMP charged 27-year-old Shayla Orthner with first-degree murder, improperly interfering with human remains, kidnapping and theft of a vehicle.

The next day, they laid the same charges against 32-year-old Danita Thomas.

Both Nicole Cook and Jesse Sangster have been transported back to Saskatchewan and are scheduled appear at North Battleford Provincial Court on Aug. 2, at 9:30 a.m. CST.