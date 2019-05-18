Sask. RCMP investigating suspicious disappearance of Edmonton woman last seen in North Battleford

People in the North Battleford, Sask., area are being asked to check their properties for any sign of a missing woman whose disappearance is being investigated by the RCMP's northern major crimes unit.

Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere, 25, was last seen in North Battleford on May 1 and her last contact with family was by text message on the same day.

Police believe Laverdiere may have tried to hitchhike back to her home in Alberta. (Submitted by RCMP)

Police say her disappearance is suspicious and they are concerned for her well-being.

Laverdiere is from Edmonton but had been in North Battleford and Thunderchild First Nation for a funeral on April 27, 2019.

RCMP said they are concerned Laverdiere might have tried to hitchhike back to Alberta because she had said she wanted to go home, but did not have any known means to get there.

Police said it is extremely unusual for her to be out of contact with her friends and family for almost two weeks.

She is described as being 5-4 and weighing about 130 pounds. She has burgundy hair and usually wears grey contact lenses. Laverdiere has small tattoos on her neck, and has piercings in her eyebrow and her nose.

Police said she walks with a slight impediment and may have been carrying a Louis Vuitton handbag when she disappeared.

She was seen wearing bright white shoes and a black jacket and pants with unique red and white stripes.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Battlefords RCMP on 306-446-1720 or 306-310-RCMP. They can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.