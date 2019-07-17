Human remains found near North Battleford identified as Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere

RCMP say an autopsy has confirmed that human remains found outside of North Battleford last week are those of Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere.

Laverdiere was reported missing to Battlefords RCMP on May 12, 2019. On June 10, RCMP announced that her disappearance was the result of foul play and would be investigated as a homicide moving forward.

RCMP announced Friday they had found human remains near North Battleford with the help of a police dog.

Laverdiere's family has been informed of the results of the autopsy, RCMP said.

Police said they have executed search warrants in several North Battleford locations in the last few days and are reviewing the information gathered.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact Battlefords RCMP or CrimeStoppers.